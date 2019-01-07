Plans for 12 new homes in north-east town approved

Plans for 12 homes at a former dry cleaners have been given the go-ahead.

Businesswoman Elaine Duthie had submitted plans to Aberdeenshire Council to turn the building into flats in Macduff.

Part of the development includes the former business The Steamie, which has since closed.

The plans were originally launched in 2013 and members of the Banff and Buchan area committee delegated the authority to grant the application to local authority planners.

Concerns were raised that the development would be overlooking a neighbouring property. A previous proposal for 15 homes at the site at the corner of Market Street and Skene Street were refused and an appeal was also dismissed.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In a design statement drawn up by architects Mantell Ritchie, the development is described as “unique” to Macduff and would offer high-quality one and two-bedroom homes at affordable prices.

A decision notice said: “The development would not be out of place as there were comparable buildings in close proximity, and there is a need for affordable housing.”