Plans for 116 Aberdeen homes approved

A council has approved plans to build more than 100 homes.

Aberdeen City Council has given the green light to housebuilder Cala for 116 three, four and five-bedroom properties.

The plans are the second phase of a project, which has already seen 71 homes built at the Grandhome development at Bridge of Don.

Future phases of the project include community facilities such as a school, parks and green spaces, as well as office and retail space and other assorted amenities.

Lynn Melvin, senior land manager at Cala Homes (North), said: “Grandhome promises to be one of the most exciting areas within Aberdeen. We’re looking forward to shaping that community further.”