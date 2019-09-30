Plans for 10 new properties near north-east town to be discussed

Councillors are being asked to reject proposals for 10 new properties near a north-east town.

Proposals for the development at Blackhill of Culbirnie near Banff have been lodged by Re-nutherapy.

If approved the developer wants to sell off the properties so they can fund a project to build a hydrotherapy centre.

But Aberdeenshire Council planning chiefs have recommended that the plans are refused by members of the Banff and Buchan area committee tomorrow.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A report by the local authority’s infrastructure chief Stephen Archer said the proposal “does not comply” with the rules for rural developments given in council guidelines. It said insufficient evidence had been provided.

The document said: “Specifically, it has not been adequately demonstrated that the overall public benefit will outweigh any negative impact of the development.”