Plans for £1.3 million fund to revamp Aberdeen city centre welcomed

A new £1.3 million fund to revamp Aberdeen city centre has been welcomed.

Finance minister Derek Mackay announced the plans, which will see £50m handed to local authorities across the country to improve town centres.

Aberdeen has been given just over £1.3m as part of the scheme, which was run in partnership with the Convention of Scottish Local Authorities (Cosla).

Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden backed the plan.

He said: “I welcome any additional money coming to the city but £1.3m will not bring about transformational change.

“At least the SNP group in Holyrood understand that there needs to be investment in our city centres.

“This is at odds with the local SNP group who seem to be against all forms of city centre regeneration, firstly Marischal Square and now Union Terrace Gardens.”

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

In response, Stephen Flynn, the leader of the SNP group at the council, said: “This additional money for the council is extremely welcome news and will hopefully help to deliver benefits for our city centre.

“As is often the case, I think it is safe to say that Councillor Lumsden is in the minority in respect of his views on both Marischal Square and Union Terrace Gardens.”

It is hoped the Town Centre Fund will be used for a number of different initiatives to benefit town centres in the north-east, including, as the government suggests, re-purposing empty buildings to allow their use for housing or community projects.

Cash has been given to each of the 32 local authorities in Scotland in a bid to revitalise ailing town centres.

Mr Mackay said: “I want to make sure we can keep life in our high streets and ensure they continue to be thriving places for communities to live, work and enjoy.

“This £50m fund will enable local authorities to stimulate and support a wide range of investments, which will encourage town centres to diversify and flourish, and create an increase in footfall through local partnerships.”