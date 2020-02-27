Plans to demolish Aberdeen school’s science block approved

An Aberdeen school’s plans to build new sports facilities have taken a step forward after plans to flatten its science block were approved.

Robert Gordon’s College lodged proposals to demolish the “obsolete” structure at its Schoolhill campus.

It overlooks Blackfriars Street and has been deemed “unsuitable for a modern school safe environment”.

The science building would be replaced by a six-storey sports facility.

A 368-person capacity marquee would also be set up to house the school’s kitchen and dining facilities for up to a year as the works involve creating a new dining hall entrance.

School bosses lodged the blueprints in December and now Aberdeen City Council has given them the go-ahead.

A report by the local authority said it approved the demolition of the structure with four conditions. These include carrying out a photographic survey, a demolition management plan, a site remediation plan and re-use of granite from the ground floor.

The document also said razing the science block to the ground would not have a negative impact on the surrounding conservation area.

It said: “It is considered that the demolition of the unlisted science building within the Robert Gordon’s College campus would not result in a detrimental loss to either the setting or the surrounding listed buildings within the campus.

“It is also considered that its loss would not have an adverse impact on the character or appearance of the Union Street Conservation Area but is an opportunity for positive change.

“The demolition and clearance of the science building would present an opportunity for future redevelopment to add to the campus and the Union Street conservation area as well as to provide for the long-term sustainability of the college.

“The unlisted science building is considered not to contribute to the special architectural qualities of the area.”

Documents prepared by Michael Laird Architects on behalf of the school said the entire scheme was a “great opportunity”.

It said: “This project represents a great opportunity to create a modern, practical facility that will house a variety of mixed sporting uses, while also creating better routes and permeability around the school in what is currently a slightly ‘haphazard’ arrangement of buildings.”