A developer has made a bid to demolish a former dairy factory in Aberdeen.

The Muller Wiseman Dairies site on Craigshaw Drive has lain vacant after the company moved its operations to existing sites in the central belt.

The firm, which produced milk, cream, butter and yoghurts, confirmed last September it was shutting its Altens base, to move closer to customers.

A 30-day review last year that said customers were increasingly seeking deliveries of fresh milk products to large, centrally located retail distribution centres rather than directly to stores, resulting in the Aberdeen depot no longer being viable.

It meant the potential loss of 45 jobs, although employees were given the chance to relocate.

Now, Clowes Developments (Scotland) Ltd, owner of the site, has filed a building warrant to Aberdeen City Council to demolish the existing buildings.

The work, which has been valued at around £200,000, will include knocking down all the buildings on the site, as well as getting rid of the floor slabs and foundations in order to clear the site.

A spokeswoman for Clowes Developments said: “The premises currently permits uses within Classes 4, 5 and 6 of the Town and Country Planning Act.

“Subject to the necessary consents, the premises lends itself to the potential of redevelopment or marketing the land on an ‘all enquiries’ basis in a sought after area.

“The company are looking into all options to secure the most effective and viable future for the site which will enhance the existing offering in the local area.”