Plans to create new mural on side of Pittodrie Stadium given go ahead

Plans to create a new mural on the side of Pittodrie Stadium have been given the green light.

Aberdeen Football Club submitted proposals to Aberdeen City Council for new artwork to be installed in October.

Now, planners have officially given the go-ahead for the proposals.

The club said it hopes the mural will “add to the look and feel of Pittodrie”.

The mural would take over the majority of the wall on the Merkland Road stand, facing west onto Merkland Lane, painted red, with white text incorporated.

There’s also plans to install eight projecting banner signs on the Main Stand, facing north onto Pittodrie Street.

A delegated report carried out by planners stated: “The mural proposed for the Merkland Road stand (west), the majority of the wall would be painted red, with the areas of white text appropriately sized and sited to ensure that the signage would not be overly dominant, nor would the proposal result in visual clutter.

“The car park of a housing development lies immediately opposite the wall on Merkland Lane and given the nature of the stadium and existing signage, it is considered that the proposed painted signage would be a sympathetic, attractive addition to the existing wall, such that amenity would be preserved.

“The painted, non-illuminated nature of the signage would also ensure that there would be no impact on public safety, with no items to overhang the public footway.”

Initial drawings submitted to Aberdeen City Council suggest words might include “Standing Free Since 1903 Aberdeen FC” and “Red Shed”.

An Aberdeen Football Club spokeswoman said: “We’re pleased to have secured planning consent for this exciting mural that will add to the look and feel of Pittodrie.

“We hope to unveil what will be on it and how we’re going about it in the new year.”

Pittodrie Stadium has been the home of Aberdeen Football Club since 1903.

So far, the club has completed construction on the first phase of its new state-of-the-art community and sports campus at Kingsford, which includes a professional training centre, youth development academy and community hub.

A new 20,000 capacity stadium will also be built on the site, which it said will be the largest new-build stadium erected in Scotland in 100 years.

Kingsford is designed to provide more facilities to benefit the Aberdeen Football Club Community Trust, as well as supporting the club in its ambitions to become a UEFA top 100 club, as well as improving the matchday experience for fans.