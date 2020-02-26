Plans could see two new health centres created in Aberdeen

Two new health centres could be created as part of Aberdeen City Council’s proposed local development plan for the next five years.

The sites at the former Bucksburn Primary School and at Central Park in Dyce have been earmarked for development as medical facilities if the LDP is approved by councillors on Monday.

A report, which will go before members at the meeting outlining areas for potential development in the city, reads: “Health and wellbeing are key components of the plan, reflecting both their historic connection with planning and the need to ensure we not only provide healthcare services, but create environments that foster health, encourage active lifestyles and reduce inequalities in wellbeing.”