Plans could see former Aberdeen fire control office transformed into flats and shop

A planning application to alter and extend an office to create a shop and six flats has been lodged with the local authority.

The former Scottish Fire and Rescue Service Operations Control Office on Mounthooly Way is proposed to be given a new lease of life by West Coast Estates Ltd.

The apartments would comprise of one and two bedroom flats on the first and second floors, with retail on the ground floor.

A design statement, submitted by David Murray Associates, said: “The existing vertical circulation core will be retained at the upper levels to serve six total residential units proposed within two upper floors.

“The entrance has been considered and has been designed to be legible and accessible.

“Car parking for the retail unit is provided in a designated area of the car park, separate to the residential parking, to ensure that parking control can be effectively managed.”