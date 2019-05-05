Plans could see 300 hydrogen-heated homes built in Aberdeen

A total of 300 new homes with hydrogen-powered heating could be built in the city.

Aberdeen is to develop plans to become a global “hydrogen hub”– a centre of excellence for the revolutionary green technology.

Last year saw a 24% increase in the number of hydrogen vehicles in the city, supported in part by the successful trials of a refuse lorry and road sweeper, along with 10 hydrogen buses.

A raft of plans were approved by the city council’s growth and resources committee last week to build on these successes.

As part of this Aberdeen could host a Scottish Gas Network Hydrogen 100 pilot project which would see 300 new homes with hydrogen-powered heating built.

Committee convener Douglas Lumsden said: “Aberdeen’s entrepreneurial and technological leadership in oil and gas is being extended to renewable energies, including hydrogen.

“The city’s first hydrogen supply chain event drew 150 attendees from a wide spectrum of industries.

“We have welcomed engineers, academics and investors from Japan, Taiwan, Norway, the USA and New Zealand, with recent inquiries coming from India and China.

“The programme we have approved for 2019 will allow us to further develop the low-carbon technology and demonstrate real-world applications, which will also support delivery of the council’s own local outcome improvement plan.”

The number of hydrogen vehicles is to rise again this year, with 17 Toyota Mirais and four Renault Kangoos being added to council fleets in the north-east, and another road sweeper arriving in the city.

Meanwhile, early 2020 will see the arrival of the new JIVE project buses and up to 10 buses from the Office of Low Emission Vehicles.

Two retrofitted diesel/hydrogen transit vans have also been gifted to North East Scotland College by the city council. These will be used as learning for the development of a new technical training course in using the green technology.