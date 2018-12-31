Plans backed to turn derelict north-east hotel into homes

Plans have been approved to transform a derelict north-east hotel into new homes.

An application was lodged earlier this year to convert the Dower Hotel in New Aberdour into two separate properties, with a third being built at the back.

Dr Bulvinder Michael, who is based in Lancashire, is behind the potential redevelopment of the site.

The B-listed building has been empty for more than a decade and the building is deemed in “poor condition”.

Planners have approved the application, saying it fits in with the development plan and there are no material considerations which indicate permission should be refused.

In their report, they said the applicant has provided satisfactory marketing information confirming attempts have been made in the recent past to sell the property as a going concern but to “very little success”.

They added they were satisfied the property is no longer viable as a hotel business and that “other uses” must be considered.

Within the report, they also said: “Therefore, the principle of converting the former hotel building into two new dwellings can be accepted on such a basis, as this use would be compatible with other immediate land uses, that being housing.”

The former hotel would be converted into two four-bedroom homes, each set over the two existing storeys of the building and a new four bedroom house built within the grounds.