Shortbread firm’s plans to convert storage containers into coffee shop approved

Plans to create a new coffee hub from storage containers have been given the green light.

A planning application had been lodged by Dean’s of Huntly with Aberdeenshire Council, seeking permission to create the contemporary facility in the car park of its base in Huntly.

Known for its shortbread, the business’ new coffee hub would be named Fly Cup if approved.

And now Aberdeenshire Council has given proposals its approval.

Dean’s, based on Steven Road, launched in 1975 and now exports to around 30 countries around the world, including India and China.