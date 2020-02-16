Plans approved to turn shed into community centre on north-east estate

Proposals to convert a shed into a community building on a north-east estate have been approved.

The building is part of the Glen Dye estate and is on the B974 on the north side of the Cairn O’Mount, at the Bridge of Dye.

A supporting statement lodged with the plans said the building would be used for art classes and meetings for the “emerging business” of residential courses.

A report by Aberdeenshire Council bosses said the upgrade was deemed “acceptable.”

It said: “The proposal to expand the facilities provided by the estate by utilising an existing, partly obsolete building for residents staying at Glen Dye is considered acceptable.

“The layout, siting and design is appropriate for the rural location and the change of use of the building is not considered to impact on the character of the area.”