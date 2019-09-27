Plans approved to revamp Aberdeen pool

Councillors have approved plans to spend millions of pounds on a raft of projects – including the revamp of a popular Aberdeen swimming pool.

The refurbishment of Northfield Swimming Pool, which has been closed for the last year and a half, was first revealed in March 2018.

Concerns have been raised over delays to the project with work yet to begin, but councillors on Aberdeen City Council’s city growth and resources committee approved plans yesterday to refurbish and extend the facility.

Northfield and Mastrick North councillor Gordon Graham said he was “delighted”, adding he was looking forward to seeing the pool “up and running”.

He said: “It will be a better facility, not just the pool, but the health facilities as well.”

The site would be revamped with a new extension added to the existing wet changing facilities, providing two group changing rooms and four family changing rooms.

A further extension would also be added including a 60-station fitness studio, dry changing room and multi-use space.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

Although councillors approved the revamp, Liberal Democrat group leader Ian Yuill said his group “still objected” to the fact no investment was forthcoming on Hazlehead Pool, which was closed in August 2016.

Meanwhile, councillors went head-to-head over committing £250,000 to repair the Balnagask motte, a historic wall in Torry dating back to the 12th Century.

The mound, which is held together with a crumbling wall and concrete cinder blocks, was once the site of a medieval castle that protected the Dee estuary from raiders.

Aberdeen City Council officers have recommended committing cash to reinstating the historic asset to protect it for generations to come.

However, the local authority’s SNP group put forward an amendment to instead reallocate the funds to carry out improvements to Tullos Primary School and Walker Road Primary School.

SNP councillor Alex Nicoll said he thought the people of Torry would find “schools more important than a wall”.

He added: “It isn’t as if anyone can say it’s in any danger of going anywhere given the supports that have been put in place.”

However, the amendment was defeated five votes to four, with Aberdeen City Council co-leader Douglas Lumsden calling it a “shameful piece of electioneering” prior to the Torry and Ferryhill by-election on November 21.

Councillors also approved committing more than £20m to carrying out improvements to dozens of buildings, including the Beach Ballroom, schools, community centres and libraries.