Plans approved to create temporary nursery at Aberdeen sports pavillion

Plans to create a temporary nursery building at the site of an Aberdeen sports pavilion have been granted.

Robert Gordon’s College applied for planning permission last month to partially change the use of its sports pavilion to accommodate a school nursery.

Under the plans, the school can erect a temporary building as well as an external play area.

The proposals were submitted to allow for additional physical capacity for Robert Gordon’s College nursery facilities, keeping to social distancing requirements.

It will allow the dining area to be used for the nursery’s social and dining area, while the temporary building can be used as an activity space, toilets, a staff area and a store.

A report from planners alongside the application said: “The proposal for a temporary change of use, erection of a small extension and formation of an external play area is considered acceptable.

“It is also considered that the development would have no impact on the existing Green Space Network and while a small area of open space would be lost, this would only be for a temporary period.

“This planning permission is hereby granted for a temporary period only and shall lapse after 12 months from the date of this permission (26 August 2021 – the ‘cessation date’).

“Prior to the cessation date, the application site shall be cleared of all works and development approved under the terms of this permission (including any subsequent ancillary works) and the site reinstated to its original condition.”