Plans approved to convert Aberdeen city centre retail unit into coffee shop

Plans to convert an Aberdeen city centre retail unit which has been empty for five years into a coffee shop have been approved by the local authority.

The property, which has been vacant since 2015, is among four units on the site and sits between travel agents TUI and the Five Guys fast food restaurant on St Nicholas Street, near the entrance to the shopping centre.

Plans were submitted for the C-listed site by Legal and General Property Partners Limited in April.

They said: “The prospective tenant would operate the Unit as a coffee shop over the ground and first floor with the option for customers to sit in.

“The second floor would remain as ancillary.”

Before 2015, the site was a single large retail space, but it was divided into four that year.

According to a statement attached to the application, while the other three units were snapped up, parties interested in the fourth waited until the others were up and running before confirming their position.

Unfortunately, by that time the Aberdeen economy was in decline, and the fourth unit remained empty – until now, if the plans go ahead as approved.

In approving the proposal, Aberdeen City Council said the conversion “would be complementary to the principal retail function by encouraging footfall in the city centre and enhancing the vitality and viability of St Nicholas Street and the city centre”.