Plans approved to build 140 homes on site of former Aberdeen office building

Plans to demolish a former Aberdeen office building to make way for 140 new homes have been approved by councillors.

Last year, proposals were lodged with the city council to demolish Greyfriars House on Gallowgate to make way for the new development.

Councillors unanimously followed a recommendation from officers to grant planning permission in principle.

Under the plans, the existing office building will be demolished, and blocks of between five and seven storeys tall will be built in its place.

A car park with space for 33 vehicles will also be constructed, and access points and road junctions will be altered.

Planning permission in principle is valid for three years.

A report, which went before the committee, read: “The proposed development would deliver additional housing in the city centre, which would comply with the vision of the City Centre Masterplan and thus, by default, with the Aberdeen Local Development Plan.

“It is considered that a satisfactory residential environment could be created whilst avoiding undue conflict with the adjacent land uses subject to a requirement for finalised details, including a noise impact assessment, to be submitted and assessed via subsequent matters specified in conditions applications.”