Plans approved for taxi rank at Aberdeen’s P&J Live arena

Plans for a taxi rank at the new P&J Live arena have been approved by councillors.

Members of the licensing committee at Aberdeen City Council have given the go-ahead for the feature when it opens in September.

A consultation had been conducted in recent weeks to gauge public opinion on the move, garnering 25 mainly positive responses.

A report on the outcome of the consultation was put before councillors at the Town House yesterday, where it was passed.

Before the decision was sealed, committee convener John Reynolds asked if the rank should be bigger.

However, council officers assured the committee “a contingency” would be put in place for larger events.

The plans detail a 12-space rank, which would operate 24 hours a day seven days a week.

Mr Reynolds said: “It all went through fine. I did raise a question with officers that was raised by people in the consultation, about the size of the taxi rank and whether it would be able to cope with events of a larger scale, like Offshore Europe in September.

“I was assured by council officers there would be a contingency in place to be able to increase the capacity during events of that size.”

Other issues raised as part of the consultation included the available spaces for private hire cabs and the use of automated booking services for cabs which would allow attendees to book before a show.

The oil and gas conference will be the inaugural event at the new centre, which has already bagged a number of headline acts, including musicians Elton John and Alice Cooper, along with comedian Russell Howard and Jack Whitehall.

The £333 million build is seen by city bosses as part of the “Aberdeen Renaissance”, which also includes the restoration of Provost Skene’s House, refurbishment of the Music Hall and Aberdeen Art Gallery and revamp of Union Terrace Gardens.