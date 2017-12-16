Work to start on seven-screen cinema and restaurant at Aberdeen shopping centre

Plans have been approved to allow work to start on a new cinema and restaurant terrace.

Aberdeen Shopping Centre Limited (ASCL) was granted planning permission three years ago for a seven-screen cinema and restaurant space at the Bon Accord Centre and St Nicholas.

Currently conditions attached to the plans prevent restaurants being occupied until work is completed at nearby Drum’s Lane.

But a request to vary the planning application has been approved meaning work can be carried out for the cinema and use of the upper floor units before the reopening of Drum’s Lane.

In their decision report, planners said the proposed amendments would be acceptable, given changes to the local economy and the “need for flexibility” in delivering the proposed uses for the development.

They added: “The applicant has confirmed that the marketing for all units will commence in early 2018 and the variation of the condition will enable works to be carried out in line with market demand.”