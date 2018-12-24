Plans approved for new 210-bedroom hotel in Aberdeen city centre

Plans for a hotel near an Aberdeen shopping centre have been approved, the Evening Express can reveal today.

Drum Property Group had applied for permission from Aberdeen City Council to build the 210-bedroom hotel at Poynernook Road near Union Square.

The company first submitted plans for the site in 2015.

The new hotel will form part of Drum Property Group’s the Grande development, which saw the completion of Annan House office complex, pictured, for oil giant EnQuest in July 2015.

Drum had said the Grande, situated between Palmerston Road, Raik Road, Poynernook Road and Stell Road, should help regenerate a long-neglected area in the heart of the city.

In a decision notice, council planners said the new hotel would help meet the aims of the City Centre Masterplan.

Planning documents for the development said a Hampton Inn would be built on the site.

Daniel Lewis, development management manager at Aberdeen City Council, said: “In this instance it is considered that the provision of a hotel within this location would further support the planning aim of turning the surrounding area into a high-quality business quarter.

“In addition, the scheme is also located in close proximity to sustainable transportation links.

“The development would help contribute to aims of the Aberdeen City Centre Masterplan, with the provision of new hotel accommodation appropriately placed to key amenities and the city centre.

“The proposal has been designed with due consideration for its context and, subject to conditions, would not have an unacceptable impact on the surrounding amenity.”

Drum Property Group did not respond to the Evening Express’ request for comment.