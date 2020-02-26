Plans approved for major revamp of Aberdeen pet rehoming centre

Major plans to revamp a pet rehoming centre have been approved by Aberdeen City Council.

Mrs Murray’s Home for Stray Dogs and Cats in Seaton submitted proposals for a refurbishment in December.

The centre sees more than 1,500 unwanted or abandoned pets pass through its doors every year.

Now the first phase of the project, which comes at a cost of around £650,000, has been given the green light.

Manager Marie Simpson said the application’s approval came as “great news”.

She added: “Where we are at the moment is not fit for purpose and it got to the stage where the reception area either had to be refurbished or rebuilt.

“The new two-storey building will make a huge difference to our working environment.”

Among the changes being made are a new reception area while staff will also benefit from new accommodation.

Police Scotland will also have 24-hour access to the home where they would be able to drop off stray dogs at any time.

And the revamped centre will include two private rooms for those bringing their pets to Mrs Murray’s for rehoming.

Marie added: “Rehoming is a very sensitive matter and the new areas will make it a bit easier for families or individuals bringing animals in.

“We will also have a 24-hour access area for Police Scotland if they need to drop off stray animals.

“There will be new staff facilities upstairs including self-contained flats and a meeting room.

“Our job is very paperwork-heavy so we’re also trying to streamline our services and use less paper.”

Following phase one of the project, which staff hope will be completed this summer, the second stage would see the rehoming block at Mrs Murray’s rebuilt.

The centre was founded in 1889 by Mrs Susan Murray as a place of refuge and shelter for stray and abandoned dogs and cats in the city of Aberdeen.

Apart from boarding income, the cost of animal care at Mrs Murray’s is largely met through donations, legacies and other public support.

Marie added: “For phase two, we are looking to completely refurbish the kennel space for the dogs to make it more modern.

“We also hope this will make it easier to deal with difficult animals who are more reactive than others.

“But we would need to plan ahead and fundraise for that and it could be two years down the line unless we manage to get some money donated.”

For more information visit mrsmurrays.co.uk