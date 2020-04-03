Plans approved for home delivery in Aberdeen supermarket

A building warrant to install a home shopping unit at an Aberdeen supermarket has been approved.

Work can now begin to create the section at Morrisons on King Street.

The plans will allow groceries to be bought online, and collected from a dedicated unit without having to enter the shop.

A coldroom and freezer is also planned to be created alongside the home shopping unit.

It will be installed in the existing warehouse and within the service yard, which is at the front of the car park entrance near to St Clair Street.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

A trolley bay will also allow food to be transported from the store and loaded into vans.

There will be marked collection bays within the supermarket’s car park, with plans submitted in December 2018 showing there will be three spaces created.

It has been estimated that the plans will cost around £200,000 to create.

Aberdeen City Council issued its approval this week, with work to be carried out before March 30 2023.

A number of other major supermarket retailers also have home delivery outlets, such as Asda and Tesco.