Plans approved for expansion at north-east car dealership

A car dealership’s plans for a new building at its north-east base have been approved by the council.

Finnie 4×4 submitted proposals for a new storage facility at its headquarters at Sandford Business Park in Peterhead.

A design statement from Elgin-based ABP Architects said the structure would improve the site.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

It said: “The size, shape, massing, orientation and finishes of the proposed building have been designed to reflect the existing character of this part of Peterhead, while also reflecting key parameters that need to be met for the proposed end user.

“The entire site will be upgraded and should provide an attractive anchor for the main entrance route into this part of Sandford Business Park.”