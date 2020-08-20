Plans approved for elective care unit at Aberdeen hospital

Plans for a new multi-million pound elective care centre in Aberdeen have been given the green light by councillors.

At the city council’s planning committee meeting, members approved proposals for the four-storey unit at Foresterhill Health Campus.

The development, which had been recommended for approval, has been described as a “one-stop shop” for respiratory, dermatology and urology patients.

Estimated to cost around £56 million, the centre will increase the number of people who can be seen by specialists or who require an endoscopy or minor surgery.

It will see an extension added to the existing ward block at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

A report to the committee read: “The proposal is found to accord with the provisions of the development plan, and no material considerations have been identified that would outweigh the provisions of the plan.”

In June, NHS Grampian approved additional funding of up to £1 million for changes that may be needed for the site, to consider if the clinical scope of the project needs to be altered due to Covid-19, and any assessment on how it may impact the building process.

A decision on the development was referred to the committee as it falls within the “major” category.

A number of decisions have been attached to the decision to approve it, including installing cycle parking for short and long stay, and reports around bird hazard, environmental enhancements for the area, energy statements, landscaping and water drainage arrangements are carried out.