Plans approved for Countesswells Aldi despite concerns its ‘not the sort of area’ for the discount brand

Plans for a new Aldi store in a leafy Aberdeen suburb have been passed by city councillors.

The proposals for the supermarket in Countesswells Road, opposite the Robert Gordon’s College playing fields, were approved at a meeting of the local authority’s planning committee this morning.

Local councillor Martin Greig called for the plans to be thrown out but lost the vote 8-1.

Council officers had recommended Aldi’s proposals be approved in the hope it will cut car journeys out of the area to reach a supermarket.

Objectors claimed Countesswells is “not the sort of area” for the German discount supermarket and worried it would lower house prices.

But the opinion of the 58 objectors was outweighed by the 87 letters of support sent to the council.

The meeting was held remotely by video call, with a recording to be shared by the council on Youtube later.