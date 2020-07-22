READY Plans approved for Aberdeen flats development

Plans for a new residential development in a city community have been approved.

Council officials have given the green light for the project, which will see 15 affordable flats built in a five-storey block on Pittodrie Street.

Architects Halliday Fraser Munro, which submitted the planning application to Aberdeen City Council last year, say the development has been designed to complement the surrounding area, which largely consists of student accommodation.

The firm says the new block will form a “continuous street frontage” with existing buildings in the area.

The project will also include a shared garden for the block, while street trees will also be planted – similar to those already on Pittodrie Street.

A statement submitted in support of the application reads: “The proposed development has been designed to complement the surrounding buildings to create a coherent urban block.

“The block has been positioned on the site to front onto Pittodrie Street to create a continuous street frontage to relate to the student residences and the typical building pattern of the surrounding residential tenement blocks.

“The site access is taken from Pittodrie Street and is positioned to the east side of the site to relate to the location of the car parking and service area of the neighbouring student residences.

“Planting will be introduced along Pittodrie Street to continue the street trees that have been implemented as part of the student residences. Low level hedging is also proposed along Pittodrie Street to create a small planted buffer between the street and the proposed building.

“The development is designed to a high quality to provide an attractive and sustainable development that will enhance the Pittodrie area.”

Permission was granted by council planners, subject to a number of conditions relating to matters such as contamination, building materials and parking.

The site for the development is owned by William Nicol (Aberdeen) Limited, and was previously home to a since-demolished warehouse.