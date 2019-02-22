Plans approved for 300 affordable homes in Aberdeen

Work should start before the middle of the year to build almost 300 affordable homes in Aberdeen.

First Endeavour LLP lodged plans last year to build 283 council flats at Wellheads Road in Dyce in four five-storey blocks, aimed at tackling the 4,000-strong waiting list for social housing.

Councillors on the city council’s planning committee approved the application seven votes to two when they met yesterday, with convener Marie Boulton arguing the council needs to “ensure people have a roof over their head”.

The developer has been in discussions with the council over building council homes on the site.

A spokesman for First Endeavour said he was “absolutely delighted” that people in the city would get “good quality affordable housing”.

He added: “It’s a much-needed boost for the hard-working teachers, nurses and teaching assistants who are priced out of the market.

“We would be hoping to start work in the second quarter of the year. We’re looking at an 18-month build.”

A total of 283 objections were made against the plans, with concerns raised over the density of the buildings and lack of green space.

Councillor Neil Copland, who objected to the plans, said he was concerned by the levels of noise residents would experience from the nearby airport.

He added the proposals would “subject” young children to growing up with high levels of noise through the summer holidays when playing outside.