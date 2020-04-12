Plans announced for 5G base station in Aberdeen

An application to install a 5G base station on an Aberdeen footpath has been submitted.

02 and Vodafone want to construct a 20m Apollo streetpole with antennas, a GPS module plus other equipment at Kings Gate.

The plans form part of the nationwide 5G roll-out that will offer better internet to the residents of Aberdeen.

The phone networks are teaming up in order to upgrade a number of existing phone masts around the country and improve coverage.

In documents submitted to the local authority, they say: “5G rollout has begun and so Vodafone and Telefonica (02) are in the process of upgrading their existing radio base stations in their single grid network as possible.

“As part of this continued network improvement programme there is a specific technical requirement to provide new 5G coverage in this area of Aberdeen.”

Aberdeen City Council will decide on these plans.