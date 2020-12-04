Plans for 167 new Aberdeen homes recommended for approval

A new housing development in Aberdeen is set to be given the go ahead next week.

Plans for 167 homes at the site east of Falkland Avenue, Cove, are set to go before Aberdeen City Council’s planning development management committee next week.

Local authority officers have recommended the proposals for approval ahead of Thursday’s meeting.

Once completed, the development would consist of 167 residential units with associated car parking, open space and associated infrastructure. The proposal comprises a mix of houses and flats.

A report prepared ahead of the committee read: “Access to the development would be gained from the existing road network to the west, with one access towards the south of the site off Falkland Avenue and one further north off the Coast Road.

“A main road will run through the site linking the two access points. The main road effectively splits the site in half dividing the dwelling-houses (to the west) from the flats (to the east) and would give access to the eight car parking areas set across the site, providing a total of 141 car parking spaces and 14 motorcycle spaces.

“Of those spaces, 134 car parking spaces are of standard dimensions, with a further seven accessible spaces for disabled users. A requirement for Electric Vehicle (EV)

charging spaces is also discussed in the body of this report.

“The proposal would provide a central area of open space, which forms a cross between the row of terraced houses. All houses would be provided with an area of private garden ground to the rear.

“The six blocks of flats would be sited in the eastern portion of the site. A SUDs area would be formed towards the eastern boundary of the site between flatted Blocks A1 and A4, while landscaping is proposed throughout the site.”