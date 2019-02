A planning application for the second phase of a 700-home development has been submitted.

Developer CALA Homes plans to build 80 new homes at Craibstone Estate to accompany the first phase, which is underway.

Senior land manager Lynn Melvin said: “The first phase has been very well received and our first residents are due to move in this spring.

“We’re very pleased to move onto the second phase of this landmark development.”

