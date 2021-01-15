Plans lodged for 99 new homes in Aberdeen community

A planning application has been submitted for 99 homes to be built in an Aberdeen community as part as a bid to deliver 2,000 new council homes.

The Craighill development in Kincorth aims to have 99 homes of varying size and type alongside associated shared surface streetscape, parking, both public and private amenity and open spaces, and a generous proportion of the units will be wheelchair accessible.

The development is one of several sites across the city which form part of the wider Aberdeen City Council Housing Programme 2020, which aims to address a long-term shortage of affordable housing.

The other sites due to be built are in Tillydrone, Kaimhill and the former Kincorth Academy site.

Planning applications for the 72 new council homes in Tillydrone and the 213-home development in Kincorth are due to be submitted to the Planning Authority in the next couple of weeks.

As part of the 2,000 homes project, 99 council homes were built in Smithfield in 2017 and 80 in Manor Walk in 2018. Construction has started on 283 units at Wellheads Road and 369 at the former Summerhill Academy site.

A spokeswoman for the council said: “The vision of the Aberdeen City Council Housing Programme is to create sustainable integrated communities and places, delivering affordable homes designed for life, which meet residents’ current and changing needs, supporting the wellbeing and resilience of our tenants.”

It is the biggest housing programme in Aberdeen for more than 50 years and are also designed to have a Gold Standard level of energy efficiency throughout, and quality, low maintenance external amenity spaces which will encourage active travel

Kincorth, Nigg and Cove councillor Alex Nicoll welcomed the proposals.

He said: “I am very pleased to see that these plans are finally starting to be progressed.

“Hopefully detailed applications will meet with the aspirations of the community many of whom have been seeking alternatives to existing properties that meet with their current and future needs.

“The lack of some forms of available housing in the community has been an issue for sometime.

“For the community to continue to grow it is crucial we provide housing that meet the needs of our communities.”