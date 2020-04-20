Planners reject plans for new Aberdeen takeaway

Planning bosses have thrown out an application to turn a former butcher shop into a takeaway.

Plans had been submitted for the third time last month by Neil Rothnie Architecture on behalf of Ciysel Sofra Ltd for the site at Sclattie Park in Bucksburn.

They proposed turning the former shop into a daytime takeaway food outlet, selling products such as chips, macaroni, paninis, soup, hot drinks and bakery goods.

However, several objections were made on the application.

Now, the council has said no further decision will be made on the site.

Robert Forbes, senior planner at Aberdeen City Council, said: “It is noted that two similar planning applications have previously been lodged with the city council seeking change of use of the premises.

“A planning application for the same development as the current proposal was refused at committee on May 30 2019 and subsequently dismissed at appeal on September 2 2019.

“Subsequently, you submitted a further similar application for planning permission for the site, albeit for a mixed use, which was refused under delegated powers on November 27 2019.

“Where Scottish Ministers have, within the previous two years, refused permission on a similar application at appeal and, in the opinion of the planning authority, there has been no significant change in the relevant parts of the development plan or other material considerations since that decision, the planning authority can refuse to deal with the application.

“As there has been a dismissed appeal for a similar application within the last two years and it is considered that there have not been any significant changes in the relevant parts of the development plan, or in any other material considerations which apply to the current application, within the subsequent period, I hereby notify you that I have exercised the power to decline to determine the planning application.”

Kerry McKenzie, who owned the butcher shop that was previously in the space, wrote to the council stating there was a lack of demand for continued retail use – which the developers had argued there was.

He added: “My trading accounts are filed at Companies House and show a trading loss for about five years prior to ceasing trading in March 2018.

“The shop then lay empty for a year while I as the shop owner attempted to find a financially viable alternative use for the shop to avoid boarding up the premises.”