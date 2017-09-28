Aberdeen planners facing monumental decision over fishing heritage sculptures

Sculptures which pay tribute to Aberdeen’s fishing heritage could be installed outside a museum.

Plans have been lodged by Aberdeen City Council for two statues at the Maritime Museum on Shiprow which would pay tribute to the men and women who lived, worked and died in the Granite City’s fishing industry.

Artist David Williams-Ellis is all set to sign a contract for the statues of a man hauling a fishing net and a woman carrying a creel.

David said: “I’m really excited for lots of reasons. I really enjoy the idea of doing a male and female figure from around the 1870s to 1920s.

“It’s to show the men and women who put their lives into the fishing industry.”

David has visited Aberdeen a number of times and said he had enjoyed researching the project. He said: “To start with I knew very little but I researched an enormous amount.

“My father was on a minesweeper in the war which was requisitioned by the navy from the Scottish fishing industry – so there’s connections there.”

David said he hoped the sculptures would become an eye-catching feature of the museum, and a fitting tribute to the city’s fishing past.

He added: “I think if you have something visual it should tell the story of people’s lives. It’s a sort of memorial and it gives the next generation a chance to look back.

“I want to catch people’s attention and draw them in.”

The Fishermen’s Memorial Working Group at the city council issued an artist’s brief in March, inviting artists to submit their proposals.

A total of 26 applicants submitted outline proposals to the working group. The four shortlisted artists were then invited to submit full proposals, with interviews held before the working group decided on the artist to be awarded the commission.

Aberdeen’s Lord Provost Barney Crockett said: “The quality of submissions was very high.

“A preferred artist was selected, with a view to creating an appropriate and lasting memorial to the men and women who lived, worked and died in the fishing industry in Aberdeen.

“The plans are subject to planning consent and the completion of contracts.”