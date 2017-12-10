Planners back proposal for new North-east campus despite playing field concerns

Plans to build a new £54 million community campus could be given the go-ahead next week.

Members of the Garioch area committee have been asked to approve the plans, by delegated grant, for Inverurie.

Proposals by Aberdeenshire Council, if approved, would see a replacement Inverurie Academy built, as well as community and sports facilities, and a car park.

The site would have a main building and two wings to the north and south.

The development would see the school’s current playing fields on the south of the site developed, with the new secondary school and replacement St Andrew’s School built there, before the demolition of the existing facility.

A report by Stephen Archer, director of infrastructure services, said: “The facilities would be split over three levels with the ground floor containing the community facilities, main administration functions, sports areas and St Andrew’s School.

“The first and second floors would contain the main teaching rooms. The vehicular access to the site would come off Jackson Street, primarily to serve St Andrew’s School, parking for 45 (39 spaces and six disabled spaces) cars is located to the west of this building. The vehicular access to serve the main campus building and community facilities would come from Victoria Street and Westfield Road.”

The report added there would be two car parks.

It said: “One proposed car park would be located directly to the north of the campus building with 63 general spaces, eight mother and child spaces, seven disabled spaces and 10 bus spaces.

“Another car park will be located in Victoria Park and accessed off Westfield Road.

There may be a requirement to install a one-way traffic system, reduced speed limits and restrictions on waiting within the road network around Victoria Park.”

A total of 68 objections to the proposals have been lodged. They include concerns regarding the loss of Victoria Park as green space.

The field is well-used by local football club Colony Park.

Inverurie Community Council has also raised the loss of the playing fields at Victoria Park as a “main area of concern” in its response, a view echoed by Sportscotland.