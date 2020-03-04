Planners back north-east gas plant’s substation project

Proposals to build a substation at a north-east gas plant have been earmarked for approval.

Aberdeenshire Council’s planning bosses are recommending the project is given the go-ahead by the local authority.

Scottish and Southern Electricity Network applied for permission to construct the unit at St Fergus near Peterhead at the start of last year.

The substation would include a control building, platform area and access track and would be built on land adjacent to the 220-acre site.

It is required to replace ageing equipment.

A report to be considered at a meeting of the full council tomorrow said members should back the scheme.

The document said the project should be granted full planning permission subject to conditions like a contaminated land investigation and an archaeological survey.

It said: “The development is considered to be acceptable subject to the securing of mitigation through appropriate planning conditions.

“The primary impact is anticipated to be the visual impact of the development upon the surrounding area.

“Mitigation through appropriate design will assist the development in being accommodated within the surrounding environment.”