Planners back CCTV system upgrade for north-east town

Proposals to upgrade the CCTV network in a north-east town have been approved by council bosses.

The Fraserburgh CCTV Working Group applied for permission to set up six new cameras in the town centre in October.

Three dome-style cameras would be based on Broad Street with the others at Garden’s pharmacy on Mid Street, Fraserburgh bus station and at the Old Parish Church on Barrasgate Road.

Two of the cameras would be placed on poles and Aberdeen Technical Services Ltd have been selected to carry out the work.

The Fraserburgh CCTV Working Group was given a £60,000 grant by the council last year to upgrade the “ageing” camera network.

To secure the funds they needed to raise £10,000 themselves.

The new cameras are designed to boost public safety and tackle antisocial behaviour and they will replace a system set up in Fraserburgh more than a decade ago.

The project will now be able to move forward after Aberdeenshire Council have gave it the green light.

A report by planning bosses said the new cameras would not have “any negative visual impacts” on the town centre.

The document concluded: “The proposed development is small-scale and unobtrusive and would have no significant adverse impact on the character and setting of the Fraserburgh conservation area and town centre.”

It is hoped the cameras wil be set up within weeks.