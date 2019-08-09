Planners back bid for 30 new homes in Aberdeen

Planners have supported proposals to build 30 new homes in an Aberdeen community – despite concerns over capacity at nearby schools.

Stewart Milne Homes applied to Aberdeen City Council earlier this year to build 30 homes – including eight affordable properties – on land to the west of Contlaw Road in Milltimber.

The development would consist of 22 four and five-bedroom detached homes and eight semi-detached two and three-bedroom properties in what has been described as a “sought-after” site by developers.

In a new report to members of the local authority’s planning committee, planners said councillors should approve the application, subject to conditions and the conclusion of a legal agreement.

They have suggested the developer pay out almost £500,000 to go towards reconfiguring Cults Academy and a new primary school at Oldfold.

A spokeswoman for Stewart Milne Homes said: “We are pleased our planning application has been recommended for approval by the planners.

“Our proposals have evolved to take account of feedback from the local community and are supported by the community council.

“These homes, in this much sought-after location, will sit within a carefully designed lay-out that has been shaped by the existing informal walking routes through the site.

“We’ve created a green corridor running through the site, linking to a wetland feature and an adventure space for children to play in. The woodland to the west of the site will be retained for use by the community.”

Three letters of objections have been submitted against the plans, including concerns that Milltimber Primary and Cults Academy are overcrowded. However, planners have said developer contributions will “appropriately mitigate” the impact of the development on existing local facilities and infrastructure.

The committee will consider the application when it meets at the Town House on Thursday.