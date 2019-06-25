Planners back £40m hotel and country club near Aberdeen park

Council bosses have backed a new five-star hotel and country club near a beloved Aberdeen park.

The multi-million-pound project headed by north-east tycoon Alan Massie has now been granted planning permission in principle despite it being on green belt land near Hazlehead Park.

Mr Massie’s firm, Carlton Rock, has now pledged to consult with the local community as it is set to develop detailed proposals for the site.

The first plans for the site emerged in 2015, which included a 200-bed hotel, spa, swimming pool, function and conference facilities, restaurants and a horse riding centre.