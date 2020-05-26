Planned improvements at Aberdeen hospital given green light

A building warrant has been improved for improvements to be carried out at an Aberdeen hospital.

NHS Grampian applied to Aberdeen City Council to alter the Medical Equipment Management Service (MEMS) and the Maintenance and Technical Services (MATS) departments at Aberdeen Royal Infirmary.

The departments deal with equipment servicing and support accommodation for non-clinical activities.

The work, which has been approved by Aberdeen City Council, will entail re-configuring existing partitions, installing new fire doors and adjusting electrical installations to better support work areas.

Permission was applied for earlier this month by the estates team at the health board, and granted by the local authority this week.

It is estimated the work will cost around £275,000 to complete.

Last week plans to create a new cardiac catheter laboratory within Aberdeen Royal Infirmary were also approved by the authority.