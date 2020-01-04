Airline plans increase in Aberdeen to Newcastle flights

An air service between Aberdeen and Newcastle has proved so popular that it has been expanded.

Loganair launched the flights between the cities four months ago and noticed how popular it has been.

Now, the Scottish airline is introducing a larger aircraft on the route which started on September 1.

From January 13, a 49-seat Embraer 145 jet plane will take over morning and evening services between Newcastle and Aberdeen, increasing seat capacity by 21% and ensuring that more customers can get a seat on their preferred flight.

With this latest development, Loganair chief commercial officer Kay Ryan explained the reasons behind the expansion.

She said: “We are delighted customers have responded so positively to our service between Newcastle and Aberdeen. It’s clear that passengers really value the Loganair product, in particular our frequent flyer programme, Clan Loganair.”