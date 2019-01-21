Plan to turn former north-east bank into community hub backed

Plans to turn a former north-east bank into a community hub have been given the go-ahead.

The Huntly and District Development Trust has been granted permission to convert the former Royal Bank of Scotland in The Square, Huntly, into a community facility.

The hub would offer space for exhibitions, meetings, community use, along with drop-in office space.

Planners at Aberdeenshire Council said the proposal would help enhance the “viability and vitality” of the surrounding area.

In their report, they said the development would provide a focal point and facilities to foster greater local community activity and bring residents, the local business community and smaller organisations together.

They added that the proposals would not have a negative impact on the Huntly conservation area and would help to support the local economy, potentially providing new jobs in the area.

Under the plans, an ATM hole would be replaced with a window but no major internal alterations would be carried out and no external alterations.

No objections were lodged.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter