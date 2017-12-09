Plan to turn former Aberdeen jewellers into takeaway

A former Aberdeen jewellers could be turned into a takeaway if plans are approved.

A planning application has been lodged with Aberdeen City Council seeking permission for the change of use of the premises on Union Street.

The site, located at 166 Union Street, was previously occupied by jewellers shop Northern Diamond.

The applicant for the plans is listed as Different Hot Dogs Ltd.

The proposals seek permission for a change of use from class one, shops, to class three, food and drink and takeaway.

Permission for alterations to the shopfront and for the re-painting of a doorway and windows is also being sought as part of the planning application.