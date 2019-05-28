Plan to turn Aberdeen restaurant into pool hall gets go-ahead

Plans to turn a former Aberdeen restaurant into a pool bar have been given the go-ahead.

Proposals were submitted to Aberdeen City Council for the former Butler’s Restaurant and Club site on Crown Terrace.

The plans, which were submitted by LAS Architecture on behalf of the applicant, were approved last week.

According to planning documents, work inside the premises was finished on May 17.

The venue is now operating under the name Legends.

The main room on the ground floor has been turned into a pool bar, which will include a 20-person pool area, made up of 10 English pool tables.

There is also one American pool table, and four darts lanes, which will allow eight people to play darts at once. A mixture of high tables and low seating takes up the main area near to the bar, and there is a wall-mounted drinks shelf for people playing pool.

Other space will be taken up by a kitchen, alcohol cellar and toilets. Under the plans, upstairs will be converted into an office area alongside storage, as well as a staff room and toilets for employees.

Daniel Lewis, development management manager at Aberdeen City Council, said: “The proposed change of use would not be at odds with the provisions in the Aberdeen Local Development Plan 2017.

“By encouragement of additional footfall/evening activity, the proposals accord with the objective of Scottish Planning Policy (SPP) and Aberdeen City Alcohol and Drugs Partnership (ALDP) to enhance the vitality and viability of the city centre.

“The occupation of the floor space shall make a positive contribution towards the long-term conservation of the category B listed building while it is not considered the proposal would have any tangible adverse impacts on the Union Street Conservation Area.

“The proposed use would be readily accessible via a range of transport modes by virtue of its central location and would not likely worsen on-street car parking pressures.”

Only one objection to the plans was filed, by a resident on the street, however no reason for the rejection of the plans was given.

As part of the plans, internal alterations to the layout of partitions of the walls and doors to the main room and kitchen/bar area were also approved.