Plan to transform former Aberdeen school move forward

Proposals to transform a former Aberdeen primary have taken a step forward today.

Grampian Housing Association (GHA) has submitted a Proposal of Application Notice (PoAN) to Aberdeen City Council to regenerate Victoria Road School.

Part of the plan, in partnership with Torry Development Trust, is to create affordable homes.

It is the first step in the planning process to develop the school which was ravaged by fire earlier this year.

A blaze at the site in Torry caused the roof to collapse and extensively damaged the inside of the building.

Police and the fire brigade launched a joint investigation into the incident, but were hampered due to the granite structure being deemed unsafe.

A limited investigation into the cause of the fire in May has proved inconclusive.

Neil Clapperton, chief executive of GHA, said: “A number of events are planned as part of the pre-application consultation.

“Through this process we welcome the opportunity to work with the people of Torry and the Development Trust to present a shared regeneration proposal.

“Our plans will bring together affordable housing to assist people who want to stay in a new setting on Victoria Road while community facilities will breathe new life into the heart of Old Torry.”

The development will see the conversion of two historic granite school buildings and new building to provide affordable homes. Community facilities will also be part of the scheme.

David Fryer, lead trustee with the group, said: “We warmly welcome the announcement of the formal planning and consultation work for the Victoria Road School Community Regeneration Project as a significant step for our partnership with Grampian Housing Association.

“This provides an opportunity to present the development of the feasibility study we created last year with fantastic support from community, business and third sector organisations. We encourage everyone who cares passionately about our granite heritage to look over our proposals and have their say.

“Victoria Road School served our community for nearly 150 years and our project is to create a new beating heart on the same site for the next 150 years of service and support for our community.

“Our partnership is very keen to progress the project and it is our shared ambition to start the restoration and conversion work in the summer of 2020.”