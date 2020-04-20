Plan to change speed limit on north-east road

A report into changing the speed limit on a north-east road is to be heard next week.

Councillors at the Buchan area committee will be asked to approve an extension of the current 30mph speed limit, and introduce a new 40mph limit on part of the A952 South Street in Mintlaw.

The matter has been brought before committee due to approval of a new housing development on the outskirts of Mintlaw, which requires the changes in speed limit to be made.

Police Scotland and the Mintlaw and District Community Council were consulted and no objections were raised.

If approved, a consultation period will start.

It is proposed to extend the current 30mph limit 175 metres south of The Beeches, and to introduce a 40mph limit from this point southwards for 350 metres.

A report to be heard before councillors states: “The introduction of a lower speed limit may reduce the risk of accidents.

“Vehicles travelling at a lower speed will take less time to stop and increase the safety of the community. The report helps deliver council priority 11 – protect our special environment.

“Vehicles travelling at a lower speed will reduce the volume of greenhouse gases.”