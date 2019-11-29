Plan to ban cars from Aberdeen city centre streets revealed

A major section of Union Street could be pedestrianised as part of proposals to shake up transport in Aberdeen.

Council officers have recommended the city’s main road be closed to all traffic other than bicycles and buses between Castlegate and Bridge Street.

The move, reported in The Press and Journal, is part of an ambitious package of measures which have been devised by a team of council specialists who were tasked with finding ways of reducing gridlock and pollution in the city centre.

Click to enlarge

A mass investment to promote cycling is suggested, with segregated cycle lanes envisioned for the likes of Union Street and King Street.

A new pedestrian bridge at North Esplanade West is also proposed.

Guild Street, Market Street, Union Terrace, Schoolhill, Upperkirkgate, Gallowgate, Golden Square and Langstane Place could also become no-go zones for cars.

And the speed limit could be slashed to 20mph on Bridge Street, Rosemount Viaduct and Victoria Road.

The report, to be presented to the council’s growth committee next week, comes after major retailers called for the partial pedestrianisation of the Granite Mile to save the beleaguered shopping industry.

Chiefs from the Bon Accord Centre, Marks and Spencer, John Lewis and Debenhams want cars banned on the stretch of Union Street from Market Street to Bridge Street.

The report says there will be heavy costs associated with the projects should they be progressed.

The partial pedestrianisation of Broad Street, which was completed in 2017, cost £3.2 million alone.

Officers have explained that the proposals would complement recent efforts to decrease traffic in the heart of Aberdeen.

The report states: “Recent years have seen the successful completion and opening of the Diamond Bridge, Dyce Drive link road, Craibstone park and ride and, most significantly, the AWPR.

“This transformation will continue over the coming years with the delivery of Berryden Corridor, South College Street and Haudagain Roundabout improvements.

“Investment in the transport system, therefore, is in a healthy state and the time is wise to consider where Aberdeen’s future priorities should lie.

“If these opportunities are not grasped, the likelihood is that traffic will grow to fill the space that has been created, resulting in continued congestion, potentially worsening air quality and rising carbon dioxide emissions.”

Council operations convener John Wheeler said: “There will have to be change if we are to capitalise on the likes of the AWPR and I think we need to look into the future.”