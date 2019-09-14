Plan to allow new mews along Aberdeen lanes

New residential properties could spring up within Aberdeen’s historic lanes, council planners have claimed.

Aberdeen boasts an array of lanes which run behind properties within the city centre, inner city and West End areas, and can be traced back to medieval times.

Now, council planners have created planning advice, which they want councillors to approve next week, that would help facilitate the creation of new residential mews buildings within these areas.

A report, to be presented to councillors next week, reveals that the recent supply of 21st Century purpose-built office accommodation within the city has driven an increase in historic properties in the city coming on the open market.

These were originally built for residential use but later converted to office accommodation.

The report said: “As part of this context of change and adaption, a policy direction on the sympathetic remodelling of these buildings is necessary in order to propose new high-quality development in these valued locations.”

Historically, the grandest of properties would have the lane at the rear edged with a mews building, being two-storey and accommodating carriages, horses, general storage and sometimes with living accommodation.

According to the report, they offer the “opportunity” to have an “attractive home” close to amenities within the city centre.

Members of Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee have been asked to approve the content of a new draft policy on development along lanes.

Councillors have also been asked to agree that the public get the chance to have their say on the proposals during a consultation period of a minimum of four weeks.

The findings of this, along with any recommended revisions to the draft policy, would be reported back to the committee within six months.