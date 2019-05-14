Plan submitted to convert former Aberdeen sandwich shop into flats

Plans have been lodged to convert a former Aberdeen shop into flats.

Proposals submitted to Aberdeen City Council seek permission for the change of use of M And R Stores on 80 Great Northern Road in the city.

The premises, which is currently a sandwich shop, was also previously a newsagents.

Keep up to date with the latest news with The Evening Express newsletter

The planning application seeks to convert the shop into two flats.

Both flats would be one-bedroom properties.

The proposals also involve alterations to the premises, including infill of the existing shopfront and alterations to the rear windows.