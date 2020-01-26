North-east pub to be revamped with plans for woodburning stove

Proposals have been lodged for a series of improvements at a north-east pub.

Developers want to add a satellite dish, woodburning stove, signage with lighting and a ramp to a pub at the Mews building in Braemar.

The development forms part of the Invercauld Arms Hotel, a three-star facility which is based on the village’s Glenshee Road.

The structure used to be B-listed but was changed to category C status 14 years ago.

The planning application comes as part of an effort to reopen the Mews pub.

Documents submitted by Moxon Architects, on behalf of Somerset-based Highland Hospitality, said the satellite dish was to provide sports channels to the venue.

A woodburning stove would be installed in the building’s existing fireplace.

A report said the revamped pub sign would be renewed and lighting and vinyl graphics would also be installed at the venue.

It said: “As the pub is reopening, the proposal is for reinstating former signage and installing new vinyl graphic signs above the door and lighting for the building and these signs.”