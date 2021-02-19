Plan for new homes and flats at former Aberdeen hotel approved

Plans to turn a former Aberdeen hotel into nine flats and a house, and create two new homes have been approved.

Aberdeen City Council’s planning committee met to discuss the application for the former Mariner Hotel on Great Western Road.

Council officers had recommended the proposals were approved, which the committee decided to uphold.

The owners of the Mariner Hotel announced in August last year that it would be closing due to the impact of Covid-19, and would be joining the team at Cults Hotel.

The two-storey hotel building will be converted and extended to form nine flats, and the conversion of the one-and-a-half storey section of the building will form a detached house.

A further two semi-detached homes are planned for the rear of the site, as well as associated parking, open space and other associated works in the existing rear car park area.

Councillor Martin Greig had moved refusal of the application, however, lost the vote seven votes to two.

He said: “We are seeing hotels close across the city. It is possible that other former hotels will also be converted into residential or other kinds of use. Nearby, the Patio Hotel is currently closed.

“The Treetops has already been demolished. There could be even more of these closures. It is important to consider carefully how a hotel site is re-used. Much care is needed in re-developing. Any changes should not be allowed to reduce the existing quality of life.

“Converting the Mariner Hotel into a residential property is not a problem. However, the site should be developed sensitively so that it fits in well with its surroundings. After all, the community are going to have to live with these changes for a long time into the future. It is essential to get this right.”